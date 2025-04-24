Russian Missile Attack Kills 9 in Kyiv

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Thursday killed at least nine and wounded dozens in one of the deadliest strikes on the Ukrainian capital since Russia launched its invasion over three years ago.

Russian air attacks throughout the war have battered Ukraine, but deadly strikes on Kyiv, which is better protected by air defenses than other cities, are less common.

Loud blasts had sounded over the Ukrainian capital at around 1:00 a.m. after air raid sirens rang out across Kyiv, warning residents to head to shelters, AFP journalists on the ground heard.

During the night, rescue workers sifted through the rubble of destroyed buildings and tackled blazes in apartment blocks. At least nine people were killed and more than 60 wounded, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

"Russia has launched a large-scale combined strike on Kyiv," the agency said on Telegram. "According to preliminary information, nine people were killed, 63 wounded."

The attacks throw yet more doubt on already fraught U.S. efforts to push Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing to accept Moscow's occupation of the Crimean peninsula as a condition for peace.