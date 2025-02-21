Trump Envoy Witkoff Says He Met With Putin During Trip to Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East confirmed in a video that he met with Russia’s Vladimir Putin during a recent trip to Moscow, where he secured the release of an American prisoner.

“I spent a lot of time with President Putin, talking, developing a friendship, a relationship with him,” Steve Witkoff said in a video from a Miami conference hosted by a Saudi Arabia-linked nonprofit.

The video, first reported by the investigative news outlet Agentstvo, shows Witkoff saying that he “had the support of President Trump, which is really a big deal.”

Earlier, Fox News host Sean Hannity claimed that Witkoff held a three-and-a-half-hour meeting with Putin on Feb. 11 while negotiating the release of imprisoned U.S. teacher Marc Fogel.