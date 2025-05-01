Trump administration insiders are growing increasingly concerned over special envoy Steve Witkoff’s solo meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Witkoff, a former real estate attorney and investor known as a “fierce negotiator,” has reportedly met with Putin four times since February without experienced diplomatic advisers or vetted interpreters, breaking with longstanding U.S. diplomatic protocol.

During their latest meeting last Friday at the Kremlin, Putin was joined by senior aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriyev. In a Kremlin video of that meeting, Witkoff can be heard asking if the one person sitting on his side of the table for discussions was “from the embassy.”

Initially appointed Middle East special envoy after Trump took office in January, Witkoff has since taken on an expanded role as ambassador-at-large, tasked with negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.

His direct, unsupervised diplomacy has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and some Russian state media outlets have accused or praised Witkoff for echoing the Kremlin’s messaging.