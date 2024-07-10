×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Saudi Arabia Implied It Would Sell Euro Bonds if G7 Seized Frozen Russian Assets – Reports

President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh in December 2023. kremlin.ru

Saudi Arabia privately warned it could sell off European debt holdings if the G7 seized nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

In what one source described as a “veiled threat,” the kingdom’s finance ministry reportedly implied it would start selling debt issued by the French Treasury if the G7 seized Russian assets that were frozen in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The Saudi finance ministry denied this account in a statement sent to Bloomberg, saying “no such threats were made.” 

A Saudi official told Bloomberg that although it was not Riyadh’s “style” to make threats like this, it may have outlined to G7 members the consequences of any seizures.

Riyadh’s reported private intervention came ahead of the group of leading economies’ May and June deliberations over what to do with roughly $260 billion of blocked Russian money.

The U.S. and Britain reportedly favored confiscating the funds and allocating them toward Ukraine’s reconstruction, while the EU was more reluctant.

Other Russia-friendly countries including China and Indonesia had also pushed for the EU to refrain from seizing the money, fearing the precedent it would set.

Although Saudi Arabia holds large foreign reserves, including perhaps tens of billions of euros, the G7’s major fear was that other countries would follow the kingdom’s lead in selling European bonds, Bloomberg added.

Instead of confiscating the money, the EU adopted a plan to use the profits from the frozen Russian assets to fund $50 billion of military aid for Ukraine in June. 

While enjoying close relations with Moscow, Riyadh has also sought to build ties with Kyiv, welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a surprise visit in June. The kingdom also hosted a Ukraine peace summit in August 2023 which Russia was not invited.

Read more about: Saudi Arabia , Sanctions , G7 , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

appropriated assets

Kyiv's Allies Vow to Make Russia Pay for Ukraine Invasion

A recent study by the World Bank, the UN, the EU and the Ukrainian government said the wider recovery of Kyiv's economy would cost $441 billion.
3 Min read
opinion Alexandra Prokopenko

A Year of War Has Left Russia’s Elites Anchorless and Atomized

With sanctions set to stay, Russia's elites find themselves with little choice but to stay put and wait out the war.

5 Min read
united front

G7 Presses IMF to Provide More Aid to Ukraine on Eve of Invasion Anniversary

G7 ministers discussed fresh sanctions on Moscow and increased support for Ukraine on Thursday, a day ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion...
2 Min read
Pirating goods

Moscow Allows Sanction-Busting Imports

This mechanism will allow Russia to avoid shortages of goods that it is currently unable to produce itself. 