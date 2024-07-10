Saudi Arabia Implied It Would Sell Euro Bonds if G7 Seized Frozen Russian Assets – Reports

Saudi Arabia privately warned it could sell off European debt holdings if the G7 seized nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

In what one source described as a “veiled threat,” the kingdom’s finance ministry reportedly implied it would start selling debt issued by the French Treasury if the G7 seized Russian assets that were frozen in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Saudi finance ministry denied this account in a statement sent to Bloomberg, saying “no such threats were made.”

A Saudi official told Bloomberg that although it was not Riyadh’s “style” to make threats like this, it may have outlined to G7 members the consequences of any seizures.

Riyadh’s reported private intervention came ahead of the group of leading economies’ May and June deliberations over what to do with roughly $260 billion of blocked Russian money.