Saudi Arabia Welcomes Idea of Hosting Trump-Putin Summit

Saudi Arabia announced Friday that it would be willing to host a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin as the two leaders say they want to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump raised the prospect of meeting in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after he held a surprise phone call with Putin.

The two leaders were "going to meet probably in Saudi Arabia the first time," Trump told White House reporters.

"The kingdom expresses its welcome to hosting the summit in Saudi Arabia, and reaffirms its ongoing efforts to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without confirming whether the meeting would go ahead.