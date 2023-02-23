G7 Presses IMF to Provide More Aid to Ukraine on Eve of Invasion Anniversary

Updates throughout.

G7 finance chiefs pressed the IMF on Thursday to urgently provide more aid to war-stricken Ukraine on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"On February 24 last year, Russia launched its illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, which is also an attack on the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter," the G7 said in a statement issued by current chair Japan.

After talks in India, the group urged the International Monetary Fund "to deliver a credible, ambitious, fully financed and appropriately conditioned IMF program by the end of March 2023."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire previously said he wanted the IMF to provide $15 billion over four years.

"We need additional support for Ukraine not only militarily but also when it comes to upholding the functioning of the Ukrainian state," German counterpart Christian Lindner told reporters Thursday.

The G7 said that for 2023, based on Ukraine's needs, it had increased its budget and economic support to $39 billion.

It added that sanctions so far have "significantly undermined Russia's capacity to wage its illegal war" and that the G7 would "take further actions as needed."