Trump Threatens Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia Over Attacks on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he is considering imposing “large-scale” sanctions on Russia in response to its intensified attacks against Ukraine.

“I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late,” he added, citing Russia’s ongoing bombardment of Ukraine.

Trump’s announcement came hours after the Russian military launched an overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett later suggested that Trump’s threat was part of a diplomatic strategy.

“President Trump is adamant that we need to get everybody to the table. And we could do that with carrots, and we can do that with sticks. And he's talking to everybody,” Hassett told reporters.

The threat of fresh sanctions against Russia sent the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX) down more than 1%, closing at 3,176 as of 6 p.m. Moscow time.