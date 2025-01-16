Trump Team Eyes Oil Sanctions Strategy to Broker Russia-Ukraine Peace – Bloomberg

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s advisers are crafting an oil sanctions strategy aimed at advancing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.

The proposed plan uses a “carrot-and-stick” approach. In one scenario, Trump’s team could ease sanctions on Russian oil producers by issuing general licenses or raising the G7 oil price cap above $60 per barrel if a resolution to the war appears imminent.

Conversely, the team is considering tightening sanctions to gain leverage over Moscow. Potential measures could include stricter secondary sanctions targeting European shippers and major buyers in China and India, as well as enhanced monitoring of tanker routes through the Danish and Turkish Straits.

These early-stage discussions reportedly involve Trump’s cabinet nominees and former sanctions officials, but final decisions will depend on the president-elect himself, Bloomberg wrote. Trump’s team is expected to confront challenges similar to those faced by the outgoing Biden administration in balancing sanctions enforcement with avoiding global oil market disruptions.