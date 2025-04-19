Trump Threatens to Withdraw From Ukraine Peace Talks Unless Deal Reached ‘Very Shortly’

President Donald Trump warned Friday that the United States was ready to “take a pass” on negotiations to end the war in Ukraine unless Moscow and Kyiv showed a willingness to make progress toward peace in the coming days.

“If, for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say: ‘You’re foolish. You’re fools. You’re horrible people.’ And we’re going to just take a pass,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “But hopefully we won’t have to do that.”

He declined to blame either Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for stalling peace negotiations. Instead, Trump insisted that both sides needed to move forward.

His comments came just hours after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in Paris, said the U.S. could abandon its role as peace broker if there were no signs of a rapid breakthrough in the ongoing talks.