Russian Markets Tumble $1.4Bln After Trump Moves Up Ukraine Peace Deal Deadline

Russian stocks fell Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would shorten the 50-day deadline he previously gave Russia’s Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine to just 10-12 days.
The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) Index dropped 1.8% in just over an hour, shedding $1.4 billion in market value as traders reacted to Trump’s shortened ceasefire deadline.
The index slipped from 2,777.3 to 2,727.2 points between 2:55 p.m. and 4:08 p.m. local time.
Major blue-chip companies bore the brunt of the sell-off. Gazprom shares fell 2.77%, Novatek dropped 3.2% and Aeroflot plunged 4% after dozens of flights were canceled due to what Ukrainian and Belarusian hackers claimed was a coordinated cyberattack.
Sberbank, Lukoil, Sovcomflot and Mechel also posted losses between 1% and 3%.
The sell-off extended to currency markets, where the ruble weakened significantly. The Chinese yuan climbed nearly 2% to 11.27 rubles, and the U.S. dollar rose 2.1%, reaching 81.05 rubles.
Earlier this month, Trump demanded that Moscow make peace with Kyiv by Sept. 2 or face steep economic penalties.
However, President Vladimir Putin has shown no signs of backing down, with the Kremlin reiterating over the weekend that its so-called “special military operation” would continue until all of its war aims are achieved.
On Monday, Trump told reporters that the new deadline would be 10-12 days, which he said he plans to announce “probably tonight or tomorrow.” He added that the U.S. would introduce new sanctions and “maybe” secondary tariffs if Russia ignores the ultimatum.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.