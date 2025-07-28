Russian Markets Tumble $1.4Bln After Trump Moves Up Ukraine Peace Deal Deadline

Russian stocks fell Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would shorten the 50-day deadline he previously gave Russia’s Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine to just 10-12 days.

The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) Index dropped 1.8% in just over an hour, shedding $1.4 billion in market value as traders reacted to Trump’s shortened ceasefire deadline.

The index slipped from 2,777.3 to 2,727.2 points between 2:55 p.m. and 4:08 p.m. local time.

Major blue-chip companies bore the brunt of the sell-off. Gazprom shares fell 2.77%, Novatek dropped 3.2% and Aeroflot plunged 4% after dozens of flights were canceled due to what Ukrainian and Belarusian hackers claimed was a coordinated cyberattack.