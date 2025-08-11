Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

'Everyone Is Anticipating a Breakthrough': Russian Stock Market Surges on News of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit

TASS

The Russian stock market experienced its strongest rally since February following announcements that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will hold a summit in Alaska.

The Moscow Exchange index, which tracks around 40 of Russia’s largest companies, has surged 8.3% since Thursday, adding roughly 465 billion rubles ($5.82 billion, according to spot foreign exchange market data published by Reuters) in market capitalization.

On Friday, it climbed to 2,996.4 points, reaching a level not seen since early April.

“The main optimism among traders is driven by the upcoming meeting of the Russian and U.S. presidents on August 15, with investors hoping for progress toward de-escalating the military conflict and potential easing of some sanctions,” said Vladimir Chernov, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

Stocks of companies hit hardest by sanctions have led the gains. On Monday, shares of titanium giant VSMPO-AVISMA jumped 10%, steel corporation Severstal rose 4.4% and flag air carrier Aeroflot gained 3.3%.

Gazprom’s shares have soared 16% over the past week, Novatek’s by 18% and Sovcomflot’s by nearly 9%, noted Alexei Antonov, head of investment consulting at Alor Broker.

“Everyone is anticipating a breakthrough in Russia-U.S. relations and the start of resolving the Ukraine conflict,” he added.

However, the current market euphoria may prove fragile.

Yaroslav Kabakov, strategy director at Finam Investment Company, warned that “if the Alaska summit fails to deliver concrete results, or if the EU and Ukraine publicly criticize the outcome, the market risks a sharp downturn. Stocks that have surged purely on expectations will be especially vulnerable.”

Even in a best-case scenario, Antonov said it could take many months before companies like Gazprom and Novatek resume exporting gas at previous volumes and without steep price discounts.

For non-energy sectors, the situation could be even more precarious. Analysts at IFC Solid pointed out that a positive deal might drive oil prices below $60 per barrel by year-end, putting downward pressure on the shares of oil companies due to weaker commodity prices.

Read more about: Stock Market , Economy , Putin , Trump

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Market Slides Amid Global Panic Over Trump’s Tariffs

Among the biggest losers on Monday was En+ Group, the parent company of aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s Rusal, which fell 9.76%.
2 Min read

Russian Markets Reel From Trump Tariffs, Oil Price Collapse

The Moscow Exchange was down 8.5% at the end of trading on Friday — its worst week in more than two years.
3 Min read

No ‘Trump Rally’ for Russian Stocks, Tycoons

The Russian benchmark stock index gained following Trump’s victory, but it remains lower than it was this summer or before the Kremlin’s full-scale...
3 Min read

Russian Stock Market Plunges, Oil Shares Hit Hard

Shares fall 10% following global ‘Black Monday’ on financial markets.