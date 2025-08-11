'Everyone Is Anticipating a Breakthrough': Russian Stock Market Surges on News of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit

The Russian stock market experienced its strongest rally since February following announcements that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will hold a summit in Alaska.

The Moscow Exchange index, which tracks around 40 of Russia’s largest companies, has surged 8.3% since Thursday, adding roughly 465 billion rubles ($5.82 billion, according to spot foreign exchange market data published by Reuters) in market capitalization.

On Friday, it climbed to 2,996.4 points, reaching a level not seen since early April.

“The main optimism among traders is driven by the upcoming meeting of the Russian and U.S. presidents on August 15, with investors hoping for progress toward de-escalating the military conflict and potential easing of some sanctions,” said Vladimir Chernov, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

Stocks of companies hit hardest by sanctions have led the gains. On Monday, shares of titanium giant VSMPO-AVISMA jumped 10%, steel corporation Severstal rose 4.4% and flag air carrier Aeroflot gained 3.3%.

Gazprom’s shares have soared 16% over the past week, Novatek’s by 18% and Sovcomflot’s by nearly 9%, noted Alexei Antonov, head of investment consulting at Alor Broker.

“Everyone is anticipating a breakthrough in Russia-U.S. relations and the start of resolving the Ukraine conflict,” he added.