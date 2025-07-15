China Pledges Closer Ties With Russia After Trump’s Sanctions Threat

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to deepen China's support for Russia after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to levy sweeping secondary sanctions on Russia's trading partners if the Kremlin does not stop its war in Ukraine in 50 days.

In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing, Xi said both nations must implement the "key agreements" reached during his recent talks with President Vladimir Putin, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.

Xi called for stronger alignment between the two countries in multilateral institutions and urged them to work together to unite the “Global South,” a term often used by China and Russia to describe developing nations skeptical of Western dominance.

The official Xinhua News Agency cited Xi as saying that Moscow and Beijing should wortk together to safeguard their development and security interests and jointly promote reform of the international order “in a more just and equitable direction.”