U.S. and Russia in ‘Serious’ Discussions About Ukraine War, Trump Says

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that members of his administration are already in talks with Russian authorities about ending Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

“We will be speaking, and I think we’ll perhaps do something that’ll be significant,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It’s got to stop, so whatever I can do to stop it,” referring to the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump did not specify which members of his administration were in talks with Russian officials or describe the nature of those conversations, only saying that “we are having discussions… already talking, yes.”

When asked whether he had personally spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone, Trump told reporters: “I don’t want to say that.”

“We are having very serious discussions about that war. We’re trying to get it ended,” the U.S. president said.