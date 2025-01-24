Russia Might Not Have Invaded Ukraine if Trump Had Been President, Putin Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he was ready to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the war in Ukraine, which he said might not have started had Trump not lost the “stolen” 2020 election.
“It’s certainly better that we meet and, based on current realities, discuss calmly all areas of interest to both the U.S. and Russia,” Putin said during an interview with state TV journalist Pavel Zarubin.
“We’re ready,” Putin said, adding that he and Trump might find “common ground” on addressing strategic security and economic issues.
After being sworn in for his second term on Monday, Trump told reporters he expects to meet Putin “soon.”
The Russian leader commended Trump as “pragmatic” and “smart,” despite the U.S. president’s recent threats of new sanctions on Moscow unless it ends the nearly three-year war against Ukraine.
“I’ve always had a businesslike, pragmatic and even trusting relationship with the current president,” Putin said. “And I can’t help but agree that if his victory hadn’t been stolen in 2020, the crisis in Ukraine might not have emerged in 2022,” he added.
Putin also highlighted shared economic concerns, arguing that extreme fluctuations in oil prices and U.S. sanctions harm both nations.
“I have a hard time imagining decisions being made that would damage the American economy,” Putin said.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.