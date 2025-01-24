Russia Might Not Have Invaded Ukraine if Trump Had Been President, Putin Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he was ready to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the war in Ukraine, which he said might not have started had Trump not lost the “stolen” 2020 election.

“It’s certainly better that we meet and, based on current realities, discuss calmly all areas of interest to both the U.S. and Russia,” Putin said during an interview with state TV journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“We’re ready,” Putin said, adding that he and Trump might find “common ground” on addressing strategic security and economic issues.

After being sworn in for his second term on Monday, Trump told reporters he expects to meet Putin “soon.”