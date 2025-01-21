Putin ‘Destroying Russia’ by Refusing Ukraine Deal, Trump Says

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "destroying Russia" by refusing to negotiate an end to the war with Ukraine.

"He should make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," Trump told reporters upon returning to the Oval Office. "I think Russia's going to be in big trouble."

Trump also revealed plans to meet with Putin, noting their previous summit during his first term, which drew backlash after Trump appeared to accept Putin's claims over U.S. intelligence.

"I got along with him great. I would hope he wants to make a deal," the U.S. president said.

Acknowledging the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Trump added: "He can't be thrilled he's not doing so well. I mean, he's grinding it out, but most people thought that war would have been over in about one week, and now you're into three years, right?"