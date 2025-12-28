Trump Says Had 'Productive' Call With Putin Ahead of Zelensky Meeting

Donald Trump said Sunday he had "productive" talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin hours before the U.S. president meets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, in a year-end sprint to seal a deal to end the war.

Trump's renewed upbeat tone comes despite wide skepticism in Europe about Putin's intentions after Russia carried out another massive bombardment of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv just as Zelensky was heading to Trump's Florida estate.

"I just had a very good and productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia," Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.

The Kremlin gave a more pointed readout, saying that Trump agreed that a mere ceasefire "would only prolong the conflict" as it demanded Ukraine compromise on territory.

Trump is meeting Zelensky in the dining room of his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he frequently brings both foreign guests and domestic supporters.

Trump has made ending the Ukraine war a centerpiece of his second term as a self-proclaimed "president of peace," and he has repeatedly blamed both Kyiv and Moscow for the failure to secure a ceasefire.

Zelensky, who has faced verbal attacks from Trump, has sought to show willingness to work with the contours of the U.S. leader's plans, but Putin has offered no sign that he will accept it.