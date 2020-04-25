Support The Moscow Times!
Putin and Trump Hail Trust and Cooperation on WWII Anniversary

Russian and U.S. Presidents issue rare joint statement, signalling need to work together for “common goal.”

By AFP
The two presidents issued a joint statement to mark 75 years of Soviet and U.S. forces meeting at Elbe river in 1945. Kremlin.ru

Russia and the United States on Saturday commemorated a historic meeting of U.S. and Soviet forces during World War II as an example of how their countries can "build trust and cooperate." 

The meeting of Soviet and American forces at the Elbe river in Germany on April 25, 1945 is seen as a milestone in World War II, foreshadowing the defeat of the Nazis.

A joint statement by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on the 75th anniversary said the Elbe meeting illustrated how the two countries could work together.

It is "an example of how our countries can set aside differences, build trust and cooperate in the name of a common goal," according to a statement published by the Kremlin and White House.

"As we work today to confront the most important challenges of the 21st century, we pay tribute to the valour and courage of all those who fought together to defeat fascism," it added.

"Their heroic feat will never be forgotten."

In a video published on Twitter, U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said the meeting at the Elbe was "a symbol of what we can achieve when we work together for a common cause."

