Putin and Trump Hail Trust and Cooperation on WWII Anniversary

Russia and the United States on Saturday commemorated a historic meeting of U.S. and Soviet forces during World War II as an example of how their countries can "build trust and cooperate."

The meeting of Soviet and American forces at the Elbe river in Germany on April 25, 1945 is seen as a milestone in World War II, foreshadowing the defeat of the Nazis.

A joint statement by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on the 75th anniversary said the Elbe meeting illustrated how the two countries could work together.