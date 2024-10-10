Kremlin Says Trump Sent Putin Covid Tests as Part of International Cooperation

The Kremlin on Thursday confirmed claims that then-U.S. President Donald Trump sent Russian President Vladimir Putin Covid tests but said it was part of an international exchange at the start of the pandemic.

U.S. journalist Bob Woodward wrote in a book, "War," published Tuesday, that Trump secretly sent Covid test kits to Putin despite a U.S. shortage during the pandemic, and that Trump spoke multiple times with the Russian leader after leaving office.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "the first tests worked badly and at first there was not enough equipment... all countries tried to somehow exchange between themselves. We sent a supply of ventilator units to the U.S., they sent these tests to us."