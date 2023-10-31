Kremlin Eases Quarantine for Access to Putin as Presidential Elections Approach

The Kremlin has reduced the mandatory quarantine period to meet President Vladimir Putin to five days as the 2024 presidential election, in which he is widely expected to run for a fifth term, draws nearer.

At the same time, personal meetings with Putin now hold greater significance for members of the establishment than ever amid the war in Ukraine.

Putin is the only world leader to subject everyone he interacts with in person to quarantine in an effort to protect himself from Covid-19. Since spring 2020, he has only met with people who have undergone a two-week isolation under the supervision of FSO (Federal Protection Service) personnel.

Even these measures did not guarantee access to Putin. Tests had to be conducted both during and after quarantine. If any of these tests came back positive or raised questions for doctors, access to Putin was denied. For example, at the end of 2020, Kremlin pool journalist Andrei Kolesnikov was not allowed into the hall where Putin held a press conference and had to ask his question via video link.

Thanks to vaccines and herd immunity, the World Health Organization no longer considers Covid-19 to be a public health emergency of international concern. Putin himself has received at least four doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to official information.

Nevertheless, restrictions on access to the president stayed in place, as Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged this summer. By that time, the quarantine for meeting Putin had been reduced to one week.

However, the rules for access to Putin have changed yet again, according to our sources.

In recent weeks, the Kremlin has reduced the quarantine term to five days, according to two people who recently participated in meetings with the president. One of them clarified that quarantine with testing is required if a one-on-one meeting with Putin is planned or if the person expects to have close contact with him (such as sitting next to him for an extended period or shaking hands).

"If a person does not approach Putin closer than 3-5 meters, they can skip the quarantine and just get tested," one source explained.

Based on photos and videos of Putin’s public meetings, it’s clear that the Kremlin still screens participants based on whether or not they underwent quarantine.

For example, all meetings between Putin and the government (at least those made public) take place via video conference because isolating all government members for several days at the same time would paralyze its work. According to the Kremlin's website, Putin has not met the entire government in person since March 2020.

Another example is Putin’s public appearances at events such as forums, where his security deliberately increases the distance between the first row of chairs in the audience and the stage where Putin speaks to keep him from getting sick. This was the case at the recent Valdai Forum and the Russia – A Sporting State forum.