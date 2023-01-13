Kremlin Readies for Putin’s 2024 Re-Election Under Shadow of War – Kommersant

The Kremlin has started preparing for the 2024 presidential campaign under the assumption that it will go on as planned despite Russia’s grinding military campaign in Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday, citing unnamed sources.

President Vladimir Putin, 70, has been in power as president or prime minister since 1999. While Russian presidents are constitutionally limited to two terms, he gained the ability to seek election for a fifth term under 2020 constitutional amendments that reset the number of terms he has served.

The Kremlin’s domestic policy bloc believes Putin will seek re-election in 2024, Kommersant reported, adding that it had recently held preliminary talks with experts on the main components of his campaign.

“The outlines of the ideological component are still unclear, though it is assumed that it will be based on the theme of unity,” the publication said.