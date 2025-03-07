Russia Launches Large-Scale Attack on Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure

Russia’s military launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

“The energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine is under mass missile and drone shelling again,” Energy Minister German Galushchenko wrote on Facebook.

“Russia is trying to hurt ordinary Ukrainians by shelling energy and gas production facilities, without abandoning its goal of leaving us without power and heating, and causing the greatest harm to ordinary citizens,” he added.

The latest wave of airstrikes comes as EU leaders, concerned about potential U.S. disengagement with Ukraine, agreed to strengthen the bloc’s defense capabilities at a crisis summit on Thursday. Meanwhile, Washington said talks with Kyiv were back on track to negotiate a ceasefire with Moscow.