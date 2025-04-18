U.S. Proposed Russian Sanctions Relief as Part of Ukraine Peace Deal – Bloomberg

The United States shared a draft Ukraine ceasefire plan with European allies that includes potential sanctions relief for Russia, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing anonymous European officials familiar with the matter.

The proposal was presented during talks in Paris on Thursday, with officials from Britain, Germany, France and Ukraine present.

According to the U.S. State Department, the plan outlines Washington’s vision for a “durable and lasting peace” and was shared with “all parties” following recent talks between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Bloomberg reported that the U.S. proposal would freeze the war along current front lines, effectively leaving occupied Ukrainian territory under Russia’s control. It would also block Ukraine’s bid to join NATO in exchange for lifting unspecified sanctions.