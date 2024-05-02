U.S. Accuses Russia of Using Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

The U.S. State Department accused Russia Wednesday of having used chemical weapons against Ukrainian soldiers in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, while also announcing fresh sanctions against Moscow.

In addition to the chemical agent chloropicrin, Russia also used "riot control agents [tear gas] as a method of warfare in Ukraine, also in violation of the CWC," the department said in a factsheet.

"The use of such chemicals is not an isolated incident, and is probably driven by Russian forces' desire to dislodge Ukrainian forces from fortified positions and achieve tactical gains on the battlefield," the State Department said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sweeping sanctions aimed at crippling Russia's military and industrial capabilities — including targeting nearly 300 entities in Russia, China, and other countries accused of supporting Moscow's invasion.

The sanctions are meant to punish companies that help Russia acquire weapons for its war in Ukraine. They also target Russian government entities and companies involved in the country's chemical and biological weapons programs.

Moscow has said it no longer possesses a military chemical arsenal, but the country faces pressure for more transparency over the alleged use of toxic weapons.

According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the chemical chloropicrin is used both as a warfare agent and a pesticide. If inhaled, it poses a health risk.