Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Army Increasingly Killing Captured Ukrainian Soldiers, UN Says

By AFP
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

The United Nations on Monday warned that Russian troops have been increasingly killing captured Ukrainian soldiers over recent months, echoing growing allegations from officials in Kyiv.

The UN monitoring mission in Ukraine said that, since the end of August, it had "recorded 79 such executions in 24 separate incidents" committed by Russian soldiers.

"These incidents did not occur in a vacuum. Public figures in the Russian Federation have explicitly called for inhumane treatment, and even execution, of captured Ukrainian military personnel," said Danielle Bell, head of the mission.

"Combined with broad amnesty laws, such statements have the potential to incite or encourage unlawful behavior," she added.

The UN monitoring mission's statement also said that it recorded one execution of a "wounded and incapacitated" Russian soldier by the Ukrainian armed forces last year.

Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets regularly calls on the UN and International Committee of the Red Cross to investigate evidence of killings of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Read more about: United Nations , Ukraine war , Prisoners of war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Orban Proposes Ukraine Prisoner Exchange, Christmas Ceasefire – Kremlin

The news comes as Orban claimed Wednesday that Kyiv had rejected the proposal.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Soldier Recounts U.S. Man's Torture in Russian Detention

Stephen Hubbard was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison last month on accusations of having fought for the Ukrainian military.
4 Min read

UN Says Both Russia and Ukraine Summarily Executing Prisoners of War

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it had documented killings by both sides in recent months.
1 Min read

Ukraine's Odesa Wins UNESCO Status Despite Russia Opposition

UNESCO added the historic center of Ukraine's port city Odesa, often described as "the pearl of the Black Sea," to its World Heritage List on Wednesday...