Ukraine's Odesa Wins UNESCO Status Despite Russia Opposition

UNESCO added the historic center of Ukraine's port city Odesa, often described as "the pearl of the Black Sea," to its World Heritage List on Wednesday, overcoming opposition from Russia.

The 21 member states of the agency's world heritage committee approved inscribing designated areas of the city with six votes in favor, one against and 14 abstentions.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February last year, repeatedly tried to delay the vote to recognize the site's "outstanding universal value" and "the duty of all humanity to protect it."

"While the war continues, this inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city, which has always surmounted global upheavals, is preserved from further destruction," said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay after the decision.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who requested the listing in October to shield the city from Russian bombardment, welcomed the decision.

"Today Odesa got UNESCO protection," he tweeted.

"I'm grateful to partners who help protect our pearl from the Russian invaders' attacks."

Since the Russian invasion, Ukrainians have rushed to try to protect the city's monuments and buildings with sandbags and barricades.

Odesa — located about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from capital Kyiv, which sees frequent air strikes from Russian forces — was also added to the List of World Heritage in Danger.

That designation "gives it access to reinforced technical and financial international assistance" to protect or, if necessary, rehabilitate it, UNESCO said.

The agency added it had already helped with repairs on the Odesa Museum of Fine Arts and the Odesa Museum of Modern Art after damage since the beginning of the war.

France praised UNESCO's decision, highlighting in a foreign ministry statement "the exceptional value of this port city, its architecture and its history for Ukraine and for humanity."

"The decision to inscribe Odesa underlines the danger posed to Ukrainian heritage by Russia's war of aggression," the ministry said.

It added that since the invasion, over 230 cultural sites have been damaged or destroyed.