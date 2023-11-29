Russia Charges Ukrainian Eurovision Winner in Absentia

Russia on Wednesday leveled criminal charges against Jamala, the Ukrainian winner of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, arresting her in absentia for spreading "false information" about the Russian army.

Shortly after launching its offensive in Ukraine last year, Moscow outlawed criticism of the conflict and has detained and charged thousands of people for speaking out and protesting against the conflict.

In a statement, the Moscow Prosecutor's Office accused Jamala of posting a video last April in which she spread "false information" about Russia's actions in Ukraine.