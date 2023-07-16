Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Repelled Drone Attacks Over Crimea

By AFP
Sevastopol navy base Russian Defence Ministry/TASS

Russia said Sunday it downed at least ten drones around Sevastopol on the Crimea peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. 

The Russian defence ministry said air defence shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles and electronically disabled five others. 

The ministry also said its forces destroyed two naval drones and the thwarted attack resulted in "no casualties or destruction."

The Russian governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, later said on Telegram that a tenth drone had been electronically deactivated.

Sevastopol is a port and home to Russia's Black Sea fleet.

There are frequent drone attacks in Crimea, whose annexation by Moscow has not been recognised by the international community.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take back the peninsula.

