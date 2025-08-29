Pentagon Approves Possible $825M Sale of Cruise Missiles for Ukraine

Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands will potentially buy more than 3,000 cruise missiles for Ukraine in a $825 million sale approved by the U.S State Department, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

The missiles, called Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM), have a range of from 150 to 280 miles and are expected to arrive in Ukraine “in about six weeks,” according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

“This proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions,” the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement announcing the approved sale.

The move “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the agency added, without providing a timeline for when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine.

It said Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands will finance the purchase.