Biden’s Sanctions Threats ‘Destabilizing,’ Kremlin Says

The Kremlin warned Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden’s threats of sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine destabilize European security.

“All these statements can contribute to the destabilization of the situation,” Interfax quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov as telling reporters.

“We believe that they don’t contribute in any way to defusing tensions that have now arisen in Europe,” Peskov said.

Biden on Wednesday threatened a host of “severe economic consequences” for Moscow in case of military action in Ukraine, including blocking Russian banks’ access to the U.S. dollar.

The threat is potentially the most serious concrete sanctions proposal that the West has put on the table as it steps up efforts to deter Russia from taking military action against Ukraine.