Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Medvedev Warns of ‘Vanishing’ Ukraine After U.S. Signs Minerals Deal With Kyiv

Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev. Sergei Bulkin / TASS

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday mocked a new U.S.-Ukraine investment deal as forcing Kyiv to pay for military aid with its natural resources, calling Ukraine a “vanishing country.”

The deal, signed at the White House on Wednesday, was framed by President Donald Trump’s administration as a new form of U.S. commitment to Ukraine in place of direct military funding. Kyiv accepted the agreement as a long-term investment measure amid Trump’s stated goal of reducing America’s overseas military footprint.

Medvedev, a former president and prime minister, as well as one of Moscow’s most hawkish voices since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, claimed the deal amounted to Washington forcing Ukraine to “pay for American aid with minerals.”

“Trump has finally broken the Kyiv regime,” he wrote in a message on Telegram. “Now, military supplies will have to be paid for with the national wealth of a vanishing country.”

The Kremlin has not yet officially commented on the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal.

Medvedev also described Trump as battling a hostile “deep state” within the U.S. government and referenced bipartisan legislation that would impose sweeping sanctions on Russia unless it agrees to peace talks in good faith.

“The Republican-led U.S. Senate is preparing to impose more ‘crushing sanctions’ against us. We’ll see how the new administration responds,” Medvedev wrote. “Trump’s ratings have gone down, and the ‘deep state’ is fiercely resisting him.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the proposed Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, has secured enough co-sponsors to override a potential Trump veto. Graham, a close Trump ally, said the “bone-crushing” sanctions package was likely to face a vote in the coming weeks.

Though once considered a potential liberal counterweight to President Vladimir Putin, Medvedev now plays a marginal formal role in government and has more recently been known for his frequent anti-West tirades on social media.

Read more about: Medvedev , United States , Ukraine

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

U.S. Warns Russia of ‘High-Impact’ Sanctions If It Invades Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that there is "evidence" Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine, threatening Moscow with sanctions...

Russia Shouldn’t Negotiate With ‘Vassal’ Ukraine, Ex-President Medvedev Says

Dmitry Medvedev attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and called on the Kremlin to reject any attempts to negotiate with him.

U.S. Won’t Confirm Plans to Send Warships to Black Sea Amid Russia-Ukraine Escalation

Earlier reports said the U.S. was considering the deployments to “send a specific message to Moscow that the U.S. is closely watching.”

Russians Grow Friendlier Toward U.S. and Ukraine, Poll Says

“People are tired of mobilizing and feeling threatened by war,” the pollster's director said.