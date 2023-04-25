Support The Moscow Times!
Former Russian President Mocks 'Desperate Grandpa' Biden

By AFP
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday called Joe Biden a senile and "desperate grandpa" after the U.S. president announced his candidacy for re-election in 2024.

"Biden has taken his decision. A desperate grandpa," Medvedev wrote on Telegram about the 80-year-old U.S. leader.

"If I was in the place of the U.S. military I would quickly produce a fake briefcase with fake nuclear codes in case he wins so as to avoid irreparable consequences."

Biden on Tuesday announced his bid "to finish the job" and said he was fighting to save American democracy from Republican "extremists."

A new mandate would allow him to stay in the White House until the age of 86 — a record.

Medvedev, who is the deputy head of Russia's National Security Council, is a frequent critic of the West in his social media tirades.

U.S.-Russia ties have plunged since the start of Russia's offensive in Ukraine in February 2022 and Washington has become Ukraine's main military and financial supporter.

