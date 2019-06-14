Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russians Grow Friendlier Toward U.S. and Ukraine, Poll Says

Alexander Demianchuk / TASS

Russians’ perception of the United States and Ukraine as hostile foreign powers has dropped significantly over the past year, according to a new poll by the independent Levada Center pollster.

The U.S., Ukraine and Britain have ranked as the top three countries Russians view as enemies since 2017. Russia has experienced fraught relations with the countries over the 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, allegations of Russian elections interference and the 2018 poisoning of Sergei Skripal.

The share of Russians who see the U.S. and Ukraine as enemies fell sharply from 78% to 67% and from 49% to 40% respectively, according to the Levada Center poll cited by the Vedomosti business daily on Friday.

Russians today are less likely to see the U.S. as an enemy because “people are tired of mobilizing and feeling threatened by war,” Vedomosti quoted Levada Center director Lev Gudkov as saying. Many Russians were distracted from tensions with the U.S. after last year’s widely unpopular reform to raise the pension age.

The thaw in hostilities toward Ukraine can be attributed to the election of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has been viewed by many in Russia as offering a fresh start for Russia-Ukraine relations, Gudkov said.

Russians are most likely to view Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Azerbaijan, all ex-Soviet republics, as Russia’s closest allies, according to the poll.

Read more about: Ukraine , Poll , United States

Read more

Public opinion

Majority of Russians Support Donbass Breaking Away From Ukraine, Survey Says

More than 13,000 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine since 2014.
China

Majority of Russians Favor China, Dislike U.S. – Poll

Only 12 percent of Russian respondents said they dislike China, while 54 percent said they dislike the U.S.
United States

BREAKING: Austrian Court Approves Ukrainian Oligarch's Extradition to U.S.

Kremlin-connected Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash faces racketeering charges in Chicago. A Vienna court has now approved a U.S. request to extradite...
United States

U.S. and Russia Meet for Ukraine Talks in Moscow

As diplomatic contact between the United States and Russia collapse in Syria, senior officials on both sides are gathering in Moscow for a meeting on the...