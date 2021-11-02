Ukraine Denies Russian Military Buildup on Border as Defense Minister Quits

Ukraine has denied reports of a Russian military buildup near its eastern border that raised fears of a new escalation in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists.

The statement came hours before a government official said Tuesday that Ukraine's Defense Minister Andriy Taran had resigned — reportedly on health grounds.

Taran, who had led the ministry since March 2020, has not commented on his resignation, a decision which parliament must ratify amid reports of an impending wider cabinet reshuffle.

The 66-year-old Taran "has complaints about his health," the leader of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's faction in parliament, Davyd Arakhamiia, told reporters.

Opponents had criticized him during his tenure, citing insufficient reform of an under-resourced military.

Social media videos in recent days have shown Russian military trains and truck convoys moving tanks and missiles in the country's southwest near the Ukrainian border.