Bipartisan Group of U.S. Senators Prepares ‘Hard-Hitting’ Russia Sanctions

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Tuesday introduced a bill that would impose sanctions on Russian energy purchases if the Kremlin refuses to engage in good-faith negotiations for ending the war in Ukraine.

The 50 Republicans and Democrats, led by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, said their bill would impose a 500% tariff on imported goods from countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and a number of other unspecified products.

China and India have been among the top buyers of Russian oil since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, while the EU remains the main importer of Russian natural gas. The U.S. and China were the biggest importers of Russian Uranium in 2023.

Other primary sanctions in the newly introduced bill would ban U.S. citizens from purchasing Russian sovereign debt and U.S. financial institutions from investing in entities linked to the Russian state, according to Bloomberg News, which obtained a draft of the proposed legislation.