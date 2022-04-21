U.S. Targets Russians Evading Ukraine War Sanctions

The United States has imposed sanctions on Russian citizens and entities accused of evading existing penalties levied for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Treasury can and will target those who evade, attempt to evade, or aid the evasion of U.S. sanctions against Russia, as they are helping support Putin’s brutal war of choice,” Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury said it designated conservative media tycoon Konstantin Malofeyev and his “broad malign influence network” of more than 40 individuals and entities.

These include Central Bank deputy governor Ksenia Yudayeva and former Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Zadornov, who are considered to be some of the most influential liberal economists still in Russia.