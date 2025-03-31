Putin ‘Remains Open’ to Speaking With Trump, Top Spokesman Says

The Kremlin said Monday that President Vladimir Putin “remains open” to speaking with Donald Trump after the U.S. president expressed frustration over stalled ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine.

Trump, who has been pushing to quickly end the war, criticized both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a recent interview with NBC, saying he was “very angry” with the Russian leader.

“I’m pissed off at Putin,” Trump told the network, slamming the Kremlin leader for questioning Zelensky’s credibility as a negotiating partner and calling for new leadership in Ukraine.

“The president remains open to contact with President Trump,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

While no call is currently scheduled between the two leaders, Peskov said one could be “organized promptly” if deemed necessary.