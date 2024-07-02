×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Issues Arrest Warrants for Former Senior Ukrainian Cabinet Members

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman. Kmu.gov.ua

Russia has issued arrest warrants for Ukraine’s former prime minister, foreign minister, finance minister and military commander, Moscow’s court system announced on social media Tuesday.

Ex-prime minister Volodymyr Groysman, ex-foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin, ex-finance minister Alexander Shlapak and Ukraine army general Ihor Dovgan are accused of using “prohibited methods of warfare.” The crime is punishable by up to six years in prison.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ordered that the four officials be given two months of pre-trial detention in absentia.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, in April charged Groysman and Klimkin with “supporting the decision” to fight Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine a decade ago as members of Ukraine’s national security and defense council.

Dovgan was accused of training and coordinating the Ukrainian forces before deployment and Shlapak of financing the operation.

Mediazona, an independent news outlet that reports on the Russian justice and penal systems, reported that the court ruling against Klimkin and Shlapak took place in late June.

Read more about: Ukraine , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukraine War

Russian Newspaper Says Correspondent Killed in Ukraine

The attack took place on Friday as the journalist Semyon Eremin and his film crew returned from a reporting trip to the frontline village of Pryiutne,...
1 Min read
'they wanted to scare people'

SBU: Russian Sabotage Group Behind Kakhovka Dam Explosion

Ukraine's state security service published an intercepted call in which an alleged Russian soldier says the blast was carried out by "our sabotage group...
1 Min read
washed away

Ukraine Dam's Destruction Increases Mines Threat: Red Cross

Anti-personnel and anti-tank mines like TM-57 will now have been dispersed into unknown locations, said ICRC's Weapon Contamination Unit.
3 Min read
military fatigue

The Photos That Have Defined Russia's One-Year Invasion of Ukraine

In the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022, after months of posturing and threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to launch an all-out assault...
1 Min read