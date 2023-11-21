Russia Planning to Overthrow Ukraine’s Leadership By End of Year – Zelensky

Russian special forces are planning to remove Ukraine’s leadership from power by the end of 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

In an interview with the British tabloid The Sun published late Monday, Zelensky claimed Russia would use “any means available to them,” including assassination, in the operation supposedly dubbed “Maidan 3.”

“The goal is to change the president. Maybe not by killing, but it's a change,” Zelensky told The Sun.

Ten years ago on Nov. 21, Ukrainians staged mass protests against pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in the Maidan Uprising. The protests eventually led to Yanukovych’s ouster in February 2014.

Zelensky said he had survived at least five or six assassination attempts, the most memorable of which came at the beginning of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Since then, he said, he’s taken assassination attempts less seriously.