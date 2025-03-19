Zelensky Warns Against Halting Military Aid Ahead of Call With Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday warned against heeding Kremlin demands to halt military aid to Kyiv and announced plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the demand during a call with Trump on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to broker a full ceasefire more than three years into Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I do not believe that we should make any concessions in terms of assistance for Ukraine, but rather there should be an increase in assistance for Ukraine,” Zelensky said at a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

An increase in aid, he added, would “signal that Ukraine is ready for any surprises from the Russians.”

Tuesday’s phone call between Putin and Trump failed to secure a broad ceasefire that Ukraine has been pushing for after endorsing a U.S.-led proposal last week. However, the Kremlin agreed to halt Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky said in Helsinki that he hoped to learn more details during his upcoming call with Trump.

“Today, I will have contacts with President Trump, and we will discuss the next steps,” he said.