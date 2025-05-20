Zelensky Accuses Putin of ‘Trying to Buy Time’ in Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of stalling peace talks and seeking to prolong the war, despite U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire.

U.S. President Donald Trump held separate calls with Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. The two sides also met for the first direct negotiations in over three years in Istanbul on Friday, but the talks failed to produce a truce.

Zelensky said Putin had sent “empty heads” to the negotiating table and accused Moscow of using the talks to buy time.

“It is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time in order to continue its war and occupation,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

Trump, who had pledged on the campaign trail to end the war within 24 hours if reelected, framed his two-hour call with Putin as a breakthrough. But Putin again rejected an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, saying only that he was open to working on a memorandum outlining possible roadmaps and negotiating positions.