Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

On Father's Day, Zelensky Praises 'Brave' Soldiers Fighting

By AFP
Zelensky shakes hands with a Ukrainian soldier on a visit to the eastern city of Kharkiv, May 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, Father's Day, thanked all "strong and brave" soldiers fighting Russia's invasion, and hoped all dads would eventually return from the front.

"Thank you to every Ukrainian father, to every Ukrainian family for our strong and brave soldiers who defended Ukraine's independence, and fight for the life of Ukraine!" Zelensky said on social media.

He posted a video by United24, a government initiative to raise donations, which showed Ukrainian soldiers returning from home, hugging children.

"I wish for our fathers to live long and healthy lives. And for every father who is on the front line to come home," Zelensky said. 

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Western estimates suggest around 150,000 dead and wounded on each side. 

Read more about: Ukraine war , Zelensky

Read more

contrasting claims

Zelensky Hails Advances as Russia Says Offensive Repelled

Ukraine's leader praised his troops for advances claimed near the devastated city of Bakhmut, while Russia said it had repelled a large-scale attack.
3 Min read
conflicting claims

Ukraine Denies Fall of Bakhmut, Says Advancing in Suburbs

Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said Ukrainian troops "have semi-encircled the city."
3 Min read
secretly arranged

Zelensky to Meet Biden, Address Congress in Washington

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet US leader Joe Biden and address Congress in Washington on Wednesday, a visit the White House said will...
'unfriendly' owner

Russian Officials Mull Seizure of Zelensky’s Crimean Apartment

The Russian authorities in annexed Crimea said Thursday they are considering nationalizing Ukrainian-owned property on the peninsula, including an $800...