Zelensky Says Western Troops in Ukraine Would Help ‘Force Russia to Peace’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said he supports the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine as one of the "best instruments" to "force Russia to peace."

The Ukrainian leader also said Europe was entering a "new chapter" of cooperation and would have "new opportunities" with Donald Trump returning to the White House later this month.

"Our goal is to find as many instruments as possible to force Russia into peace," Zelensky told a meeting of Ukraine's defense allies in Germany.

Referring to discussions about the possibility of NATO countries sending troops to Ukraine, he said: "I believe that such deployment of partners' contingents is one of the best instruments."

"Let's be more practical in making it possible," he added.