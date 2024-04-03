Zelensky Says Russia Plans to Mobilize 300K Troops by June

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia’s military plans to draft some 300,000 new troops over the next two months.

“I can say that Russia is preparing to mobilize an additional 300,000 military personnel by June 1,” Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, according to the news outlet RBC Ukraine.

He did not provide further details about the alleged recruitment campaign or state the source of the information.

Moscow drafted some 300,000 reservists during a “partial” mobilization drive in September 2022, which saw thousands of men flee Russia to avoid being sent to fight in Ukraine.