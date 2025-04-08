Zelensky Confirms Ukrainian Troop Presence in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said for the first time Monday that Ukrainian forces are operating in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region.

Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, is regularly targeted by Ukrainian airstrikes and lies near Russia’s Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a surprise incursion last year and has since fought to maintain a foothold.

In his daily address, Zelensky said Ukraine’s commander in chief, General Oleksandr Syrsky, had reported on “our presence in the Kursk region and our presence in the Belgorod region.”

“We continue to conduct active operations in the border areas on the enemy’s territory, and this is absolutely right — the war must return to where it came from,” he added.

It is the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than three years ago that Zelensky has explicitly acknowledged Ukrainian operations in Belgorod, a region with a population of about 1.5 million.