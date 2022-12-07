Time Magazine Names Ukraine's Zelensky 'Person of the Year'

Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as "the spirit of Ukraine" as its 2022 person of the year on Wednesday, for the resistance the country has shown in the face of Russia's invasion.

Calling Zelensky's decision to remain in Kyiv and rally his country amid the ongoing war "fateful," Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said this year's decision was "the most clear-cut in memory."

Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, Zelensky has delivered daily speeches followed not only by Ukrainians but by citizens and governments around the globe.

He has appeared on the frontlines and recently celebrated in the streets of Kherson when Ukraine pushed Russia from the critical southern city.