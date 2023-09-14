Ukraine Says ICC Opens Major Office in Kyiv

Ukraine's prosecutor general said Thursday the International Criminal Court (ICC) had opened a field office in Kyiv, as part of efforts to hold Russian forces accountable for potential war crimes.

Kyiv has called for a special tribunal to be created to hold Moscow responsible for violations committed during its invasion, launched on Feb. 24, 2022.

"Today marks a pivotal stride in our journey towards restoring justice," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin wrote on social media.

"The field office of the International Criminal Court has opened in Ukraine, the largest ICC office outside The Hague. Now our cooperation will be even more effective and efficient."