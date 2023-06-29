Pope Envoy in Moscow Meets Official Wanted By ICC, Patriarch Kirill

Pope Francis's peace envoy met with a Russian official wanted by the ICC over allegations of illegally transferring Ukrainian children to Russia and Moscow's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill on a visit to the Russian capital Thursday.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi began his visit to Russia earlier this week, in a first such trip since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

"Met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi," Moscow's ombudswoman for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova said in a statement.

"We discussed humanitarian issues related to military operations and the protection of children's rights.

"I am sure that Christian love and mercy will help in dialogue and mutual understanding," she added.

The International Criminal Court, which is based in The Hague, released arrest warrants for Lvova-Belova as well as Putin in March.