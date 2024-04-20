Russian Shelling Kills One in Ukraine's North East

Russian forces shelled two residential buildings in Ukraine's north east Kharkiv region on Saturday, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said.

The attack took place in Vovchansk, a city that lies about five kilometers from the Russian border and has been frequently targeted throughout the war.

"Russian troops hit a nine-storey building and private home. A 50-year-old civilian man died on the spot as a result of the hit to the home," regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

He said a 60-year-old woman was also injured in the attack, sharing a photo that showed a pile of rubble next to the collapsed section of a multi-story residential block.