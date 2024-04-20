Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Shelling Kills One in Ukraine's North East

By AFP
Updated:
Oleh Syniehubov /Telegram

Russian forces shelled two residential buildings in Ukraine's north east Kharkiv region on Saturday, killing one person and injuring another, authorities said.

The attack took place in Vovchansk, a city that lies about five kilometers from the Russian border and has been frequently targeted throughout the war.

"Russian troops hit a nine-storey building and private home. A 50-year-old civilian man died on the spot as a result of the hit to the home," regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

He said a 60-year-old woman was also injured in the attack, sharing a photo that showed a pile of rubble next to the collapsed section of a multi-story residential block.

The attack came hours after Russia fired at least seven missiles at Ukraine overnight, two of which were shot down by air defenses, Ukraine's air force said.

Ukraine has in recent months pleaded for more air defenses from its Western allies as it struggles to fend off a surge in deadly Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday also urged NATO to step up arms deliveries to his struggling forces, which have ceded ground to Moscow in recent months.

