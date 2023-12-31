Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Strikes Ukraine in Retaliation for Attack on Belgorod

By AFP
A man clears shattered glass from a storefront damaged in a Russian strike on Sunday. Telegram

Russia launched fresh strikes against Ukraine early Sunday, a day after vowing to retaliate for what it called a "terrorist attack" on the city of Belgorod.

Several Iranian-made Shahed drones targeted Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv overnight, according to local authorities, as Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of bombarding civilian areas near their shared border over the weekend.

"As a result of the night attack of Russian drones on Kharkiv, buildings in the city center were damaged. These are not military facilities, but cafes, residential buildings and offices," the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

At least two people were killed in the strikes against the Kharkiv region, according to police, while dozens more were said to have been injured.

"On the eve of the New Year, Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not scared," Terekhov said. 

The strikes follow the deadliest attack on civilians in Russia since the start of the war.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens more were injured on Saturday in Belgorod, a Russian city located some 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, and which has been repeatedly hit by what Moscow says is indiscriminate shelling.

Russian authorities said Saturday's attack included the use of controversial cluster munitions and told an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council that Kyiv had targeted a sports center, an ice rink and a university.

Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya called it a "deliberate, indiscriminate attack against a civilian target."

However, Ukraine's allies said that responsibility for the attack ultimately lay with Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching his invasion nearly two years ago.

"If Russia wants someone to blame for the deaths of Russians in this war, it should start with President Putin," said British envoy to the UN Thomas Phipps.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kharkiv

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'the front is collapsing'

Wagner Chief Says Russian Army 'Fleeing' Near Bakhmut

The comments came just after the Defense Ministry announced it had redeployed forces to take up stronger defensive positions north of Bakhmut.
2 Min read
sabotage fears

Major Russian University Urges Students to Report 'Suspicious' Classmates

Russian authorities have repeatedly claimed that Ukraine and the West were recruiting young Russians to stage attacks in their home country.
2 Min read
looking to the sky

St. Petersburg Police Forms Drone-Fighting Unit

The unit mainly consists of officers who have served in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, the city's Interior Ministry said.
2 Min read
In depth

Russian Confectioner Fined for Anti-War Cakes Vows to Keep Baking

If convicted a second time under draconian wartime censorship laws, Anastasia Chernysheva could be sent to prison for up to seven years.
3 Min read