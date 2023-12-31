Russia Strikes Ukraine in Retaliation for Attack on Belgorod

Russia launched fresh strikes against Ukraine early Sunday, a day after vowing to retaliate for what it called a "terrorist attack" on the city of Belgorod.

Several Iranian-made Shahed drones targeted Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv overnight, according to local authorities, as Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of bombarding civilian areas near their shared border over the weekend.

"As a result of the night attack of Russian drones on Kharkiv, buildings in the city center were damaged. These are not military facilities, but cafes, residential buildings and offices," the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

At least two people were killed in the strikes against the Kharkiv region, according to police, while dozens more were said to have been injured.

"On the eve of the New Year, Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not scared," Terekhov said.