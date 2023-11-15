Russia Admits Ukraine Gained Positions on Moscow-Held Bank of Dnipro River

Russia for the first time on Wednesday said that "small groups" of Ukrainian troops had established positions on the Russian-held side of the Dnipro river.

Some Ukrainian soldiers were "blocked" in Krynky, a small village on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, and were facing a "fiery hell" from Russian artillery, rockets and drones, the Moscow-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a post on Telegram.

The vast Dnipro River has split the frontline in southern Ukraine for the last year between the Ukrainian-held western side and Russian forces on the opposite side.

Ukrainian troops have made multiple attempts to cross and establish a foothold on the Moscow-controlled bank that they can then use to further push Russian troops out of Ukrainian territory.

Saldo said Wednesday that "there are about one-and-a-half enemy companies, mostly in small groups," stretched along the eastern bank.

"Our additional forces have now been deployed. The enemy is blocked in Krynky. A fiery hell has been arranged for them: bombs, rockets, heavy flamethrower systems, artillery shells, drones," Saldo said.