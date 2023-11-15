Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Admits Ukraine Gained Positions on Moscow-Held Bank of Dnipro River

By AFP
Russia for the first time on Wednesday said that "small groups" of Ukrainian troops had established positions on the Russian-held side of the Dnipro river.

Some Ukrainian soldiers were "blocked" in Krynky, a small village on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, and were facing a "fiery hell" from Russian artillery, rockets and drones, the Moscow-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a post on Telegram.

The vast Dnipro River has split the frontline in southern Ukraine for the last year between the Ukrainian-held western side and Russian forces on the opposite side.

Ukrainian troops have made multiple attempts to cross and establish a foothold on the Moscow-controlled bank that they can then use to further push Russian troops out of Ukrainian territory.

Saldo said Wednesday that "there are about one-and-a-half enemy companies, mostly in small groups," stretched along the eastern bank.

"Our additional forces have now been deployed. The enemy is blocked in Krynky. A fiery hell has been arranged for them: bombs, rockets, heavy flamethrower systems, artillery shells, drones," Saldo said.

His comments are the first admission by a senior Russian official that Ukraine had managed to secure some positions on the Moscow-controlled side of the river, 

However, the information could not be independently verified and the scale of Ukraine's crossing was unclear.

The Kremlin earlier this week refused to comment on reports that some Ukrainian troops had crossed the river, redirecting reporters' questions to the Defense Ministry.

Saldo said Ukraine had only been able to cross the river by "throwing meat"  a euphemism for military assaults involving huge numbers of troops and that encounter heavy losses.

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had "gained a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro," but he did not provide further details.

